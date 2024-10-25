One4All accessible voting system will be available Nov. 5 at polling places

Future In Sight and State of NH partner to empower individuals with disabilities to vote in the upcoming election.

CONCORD, NH – Future In Sight, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to advance the independence of persons who are blind and visually impaired, has partnered with the State of New Hampshire to provide resources that empower and encourage individuals with disabilities to have representation in the upcoming election by exercising their right to vote.

The resources available at futureinsight.org/nhaccessiblevoting include video trainings on casting an accessible absentee ballot and voting in-person at the polls using the one4all Accessible Voting System. The one4all was created to make voting accessible to individuals with a range of disabilities (including vision loss and hearing loss) so they may cast their vote in the same private and dignified manner as voters who are not using the one4all system. In fact, anyone is welcome to use – and may find it easier to use – the one4all, not just individuals with a formalized disability.

Individuals with disabilities may also call Future In Sight at 603-224-4039 to request a ride to the polls thanks to support that Future In Sight has received from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

About the one4all Accessible Voting System

New Hampshire has introduced an accessible voting system known as the one4all, which helps people with disabilities exercise their right to vote. The one4all system uses a tablet, keyboard, headset and printer to allow people of all abilities to cast their ballot securely, privately and independently.

Although it is electronic, the one4all system is NOT an online voting system. The one4all system simply allows a voter to select their choices on a tablet instead of on paper. After making their selections, they print out a completed paper ballot and give it to the clerk to submit along with all of the other ballots being collected.

In addition to providing an accessible way for individuals with disabilities to vote, the presence of the one4all system encourages poll workers and ballot clerks to become more aware of issues related to inclusion and accessibility. When a person uses the one4all system, they are not just casting a ballot, they are also helping to preserve and protect the rights of Americans with disabilities.

Currently, the one4all system is available to use during all statewide federal elections; this includes both primaries as well as general elections. Every polling place in New Hampshire will have a one4all available for voters to use on November 5th.

About Future In Sight

Future In Sight was founded in 1912 and is the only private non-profit organization in New Hampshire to supply a comprehensive range of statewide services to children, adults and elderly who are blind and visually impaired. Future In Sight’s holistic continuum of care provides individuals with vital services which allow them to live with confidence and dignity.

Each service plan is tailored to meet the unique goals of the client and can include low vision therapy, occupational therapy, orientation & mobility training, adjustment-to-blindness counseling, rehabilitation therapy, enrichment and peer activities, and assistive technology training. In addition, Future In Sight enlists an amazing group of volunteers to help meet the unique needs of its clients by providing transportation to essential appointments and errands and making friendly calls and visits.

Learn more about Future In Sight at futureinsight.org.