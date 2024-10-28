Online feedback sought for key Bedford road

NHDOT wants feedback on this area, Screenshot/Google

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) seeks feedback on the Bedford US Route 3 (South River Road) Roadway Improvement Project. The project spans 1.7 miles from the Raymond Wieczorek Drive (Airport Access Road) to the Hawthorne Drive northern intersection in Bedford. The project aims to enhance mobility and safety along this vital corridor.

We encourage the public to participate in the Bedford US Route 3 Improvement Survey, which will remain open through 5:00 pm EST on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Your input is crucial in shaping the future improvements for this important roadway. Please take the time to complete the survey by visiting the link below: https://fhistudio.surveysparrow.com/s/Bedford—NH-Route-3-Improvement-Survey/tt-22Q0Y

For more information on the project, visit the project page: Bedford 40664 | Department of Transportation