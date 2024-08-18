Open auditions for NH Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert series

NH Gay Men’s Chorus.

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (NHGMC) is holding open auditions for new singers to perform in its festive holiday concert series, “Joyful!” Auditions are held at the First Congregational Church, 508 Union Street, Manchester. Auditions are held on the following dates, followed by rehearsals:

● Tuesday, September 3, 2024, 6:30 to 7 p.m. (chorus rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.)

● Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 6:30 to 7 p.m. (chorus rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.)

The Chorus seeks adult men over the age of 18 — gay, straight (gay-friendly), or adults who identify as male, who enjoy singing in four-part, men’s TTBB harmony. Auditions are quick, private and easy. You don’t need to have any material or music prepared. It is an exercise in pitch-matching to place your voice in the proper section. The ability to read music is helpful, but it is not a requirement for joining. Rehearsals repeat every Tuesday evening through the concert series in December.

The not-for-profit NHGMC performs two concert series each year in at least four New Hampshire communities, as well as many special outreach performances at assisted living centers and high-profile civic, sports and interfaith service events. Members also participate in many optional social events throughout the year. NHGMC asks singing members for $75 seasonal membership dues (waived for hardship cases). Singing members are also asked to purchase a tuxedo to wear at concert performances. Non-singing membership dues are $25.

Parking and church entrance: Ample free parking is available in the parking lot at the corner of Amherst Street and Union Street. The lot is surrounded by a black steel-pipe fence. The entrance to the lot is on Union Street. Walk across Amherst Street and come to the church’s side entrance.

NHGMC also welcomes volunteers (women and men) on its support staff. For more information, visit the Chorus’s website, www.nhgmc.com, or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nhgmc.