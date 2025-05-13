O P I N I O N

If you’ve ever biked or driven through neighborhoods near Brown Avenue, you’ve likely passed South Jr. Deb baseball and softball fields, Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School, and homes filled with families. This is a vibrant, close-knit part of our city. But just down the road, the City of Manchester is burning sewage sludge – releasing harmful “forever chemicals” into our air and the Merrimack River.

It sounds alarming because it is. But here’s the good news: We can help fix it. With the right action from City leaders, Manchester has the power to reduce this pollution and protect our health.

These toxic substances – known as PFAS – are invisible threats. Linked to cancer, immune system suppression, thyroid disease, and developmental issues in children, PFAS are nicknamed “forever chemicals” because it’s nearly impossible for them to break down in the environment. They can linger in our bodies and ecosystems for decades. And right now, they’re entering our community every single day.

Manchester’s city-owned wastewater treatment facility processes wastewater from more than a dozen significant industrial sources. Many of the pollutants in that wastewater end up in the sewage sludge that is burned in an on-site incinerator – just down the street from neighborhoods, a school, and a public park. A 2023 study confirmed that this facility is releasing PFAS into the air we breathe and into the Merrimack River, which so many families rely on.

But this pollution isn’t something communities have to live with. City officials can require industries to test for PFAS and reduce how much they send into the wastewater system. That’s a proven way to tackle the problem at the source – and it’s something Manchester can start doing right now.

That’s why a group of Manchester residents is coming together to urge the city to pass a commonsense ordinance to curb this pollution. With the help of Conservation Law Foundation, we’ve launched a petition calling on the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to act – and you can join us by adding your name.

As Manchester community members who love this city, we believe we all deserve clean air, safe water, and leadership that puts our health first. Let’s make sure Manchester hears us loud and clear.

Lois Cote lives in Manchester, is a retired child and family therapist, and volunteers with CLF NH and other organizations in the areas of climate/environmental justice, civil/human rights issues, and housing options for persons living with developmental disabilities.

Leslie Want is a resident of Manchester for 33 years and has served on the Manchester Board of School Committee since 2016.

