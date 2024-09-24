Opioid overdose figures down significantly in Manchester compared to 2023

Chris Stawasz, regional director for American Medical Response. Courtesy/AMR

NASHUA, N.H. – Last week, American Medical Response (AMR) released its figures on opioid-related ambulance calls in Nashua and Manchester over the month of August, showing a marked decline compared to just one year earlier.

If current trends continue according to the release, reported year-over-year opioid overdose numbers are on track to decrease significantly in both cities. In Manchester, opioid overdose totals would decrease by 23 percent (534) if current trends continue while Nashua would see an 11 percent drop (201). In the month of August there were 37 reported overdoses in Manchester and 14 in Nashua, which AMR reports as one of the lowest monthly totals so far this year.

Year-over-year opioid deaths are also on track to drop 25 percent and 27 percent respectively in Manchester (44) and Nashua (29).

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais released a statement regarding the figures from AMR.

“While the nature of the opioid epidemic can be unpredictable, these numbers and the trends they are creating are very encouraging,” he said. “We know there is more work to be done, but my heartfelt thanks are with our first responders, Health Department and community partners and all those who are committed as we are to ending the opioid epidemic. The news that the city is on track to record 23-percent less suspected overdoses this year than 2023 and 25-percent fewer deaths is real progress.”

Manchester Health Department Director Anna Thomas held a similar sentiment.

“This continued success is a testament to the hard work by the staff of the City of Manchester Health Department, our first responders and community partners,” she said. “This unified front is surpassing the pace of national trends. By deploying evidence-based practices and coordinating our collective efforts, we are saving lives and meeting people where they are at. We are cautiously optimistic that Manchester’s future will be healthier for it.”

Along with the good news, AMR also noted that the New Hampshire Office of Chief Medical Examiner reports that it detected carfentanil in three fatal overdoses so far in 2024 and it was a contributary cause of death in two of those cases. Carfentanil is approximately one hundred times more potent than synthetic fentanyl and a single grain of it the size of an average grain of salt can be a lethal dose.

The New Hampshire Office of Chief Medical Examiner also reports that it detected Xylazine in twenty-six fatal overdoses so far in 2024 and it was a contributary cause of death in two of those cases. Xylazine is a non-narcotic compound utilized in veterinary medicine. It us not approved for use in humans. Xylazine can slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure to dangerously low levels. Overdose reversal medications such as Narcan do not reverse the effects of xylazine.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.