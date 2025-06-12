Out-of-control driver in custody after injuring several people across 6 city blocks

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police, Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a report of several people injured spanning an area of six city blocks beginning at Spruce and Belmont Street Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary information is an out-of-control driver struck a young child on a bicycle dragging the child a significant distance. The suspect then continued North on Belmont Street. He struck an approximate 2-year-old child and an adult. The young child was in what appears to be a combined car seat and stroller. The seat the child was in was thrown and dragged approximately a half of a block.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

The suspect driving a silver sedan continued North and collided with a car at Belmont and Hanover Street, injuring himself and a person in a blue car.

The suspect was quickly detained and was screaming he was not the driver but was seriously injured from hitting the windshield and was identified by several witnesses.

The two children were brought to the Elliot Hospital Trauma Center where they are both being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and two adults were transported to hospitals in the city but it is unclear who went to which hospital.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

The scene shut down several streets, Belmont Street, Spruce Street, Lake Avenue, and Hanover Street and were expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, and additional updates will be provided to this article as more information becomes available.