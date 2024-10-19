Over $3.6 million in SNHU Arena upgrades move forward on Aldermanic docket

SNHU Arena. File photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Baseball and Civic Center Activities met this week to review a request for $3,646,780 in renovations at SNHU Arena.

This request was the first half of a $7,060,280 request to the arena’s capital expense budget to update infrastructure at the facility, a facility which is now over 20 years old.

According SNHU Arena Senior General Manager Tim Bechert, the arena’s lack of a dedicated videoboard system is preventing it from obtaining certain events. The arena currently has a scoreboard rather than a videoboard in the middle of arena, which Bechert described as “a glorified light bright on a good day.”

The videoboard system would also include messaging ribbons at the edges of the arena bowl and a replacement for the outside marquee, which Bechert says still runs on Windows 7. The end of technical support for Windows 7 came in January 2020, and Bechert added that parts for the systems are no longer made. This system would take up $1,208,507 of the $3,646,780 request.

Also under discussion during the committee hearing was $271,077 for emergency repairs to the ice plant. Bechert said that $75,000 in emergency repairs were needed to help save a recent Disney on Ice show that had sold $2 million in tickets.

The committee unanimously recommended the proposal and the full board accepted the recommendation, which will now be taken up by the board’s Committee on Finance in November.