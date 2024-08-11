OVO Backstage Pass: Cirque du Soleil, Small City, Part 3

Little Bean earns her (close-up look at) wings as part of her backstage pass to Cirque du Soleil. Photo/Dan Szczesny

MANCHESTER, NH – Our hosts are walking us behind the scenes and stage at OVO at SNHU Arena, just hours before the first show in a four-day series is about to begin. It’s a small city back there, as each production requires hundreds of performers, admins, crew, technicians, designers and musicians.

We counted 11 semi-trucks as we walked in, but apparently the show required more than double that. And apparently, each show also hires dozens of locals for each production as well.

“Daddy, look at that,” Little Bean said pointing to an enormous space full of washers and dryers.

“That’s all part of our set up,” our guide, Janie Mallett, tells us. “Laundry room, gym and full costume shop come with us where ever we go. Want to see?”

Our guide, Janie Mallett, walked us through the shoe wardrobe.

Little Bean nods. We walk down a long corridor to a room with three seamstresses and designers hard at work. In the hall outside the room are cabinets full of shoes for each performer and long racks with costumes. Each costume has a number and is designed for every performer’s individual body size and needs.

Our guide pulls out a pair of green shoes that the crickets wear and unzips one. Turns out the costume shoes are just for the outfit. Inside each set of costume shoes is the performers actual sneaker or tumbling shoe, as having footwear that fits is critical to keep them safe.

Janie then pulls out a couple of the main performer shoes. She also grabs a set of wings for Little Bean to pose next to. Inside the costume shop, is a huge make up cabinet, with photo cards of the makeup of every performer. Janie tells us that the cast apply their own make-up.

Soon we’re on the move again, but this time Janie walks us through what must be, normally, the Zamboni entrance which is directly behind the primary stage. We are officially backstage now, and an incredible collection of props for the show are spread out before us. And most of those props are giant eggs.

“Oh wow,” Little Bean says, “oh wow.” (To be continued tomorrow in P4)

End Notes: Today is the final show forOVO at SNHU Arena, Sunday, Aug. 11. We certainly encourage you to check it out here: OVO information about SNHU Arena show. Tomorrow, join us as we explore back stage and Little Bean gets her first look into the musical pit.