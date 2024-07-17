OYS kicks off fifth annual Open Gym Summer Basketball Program

Mario Pena (center) hangs out with students at the summer basketball program. Photo/OYS

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Office of Youth Services (OYS) kicked off its fifth annual Open Gym Summer Basketball Program.

Hosted at Manchester West High School, 51 participants were on hand for the program’s first day, with an average of 30 to 50 player waiting up to 90 minutes before the gym opens on most days according to OYS representatives.

“I love doing this,” said OYS spokesperson Mario Pena. “The kids are eager to play and look forward to being here. I never have behavior issues; they respect each other and the game. They play hard, they talk a little trash, but most of all, they are getting better and having fun. They need safe places to be themselves in the summertime, and I am glad we can offer them that.”

Baril Mawo, a 21-year-old former Manchester Central High School player and program mentor, enjoyed sharing his experience with younger local players.

“This means everything to this community. Basketball is our passion and a passion of mine,” said Mawo. “We love this game. By competing and allowing younger players to play alongside us, watch us, or work with me one-on-one, I am helping them grow as players.”

One of those younger players is Marlo Joseph, a 14-year-old incoming freshman at West.

“This is fun, and I am glad it’s an option for me,” said Joseph. “I get to spend my summer learning this game from other high school athletes with more experience than me, and it’s helping me and other kids get stronger. Also, it’s good to get that work and cardio in.”

The program is available to all Manchester children starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of the summer. More information can be found at the OYS Facebook page.