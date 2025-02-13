Pappas announces 2025 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) announced the upcoming deadline for the 2025 Congressional Art Competition in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Each spring, Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in collaboration with the Congressional Institute, sponsor a nationwide high school arts competition. The competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation, as well as in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Congressman Pappas welcomes participation from high school students who reside in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. The district’s winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol, as part of an exhibit with winners from around the country. The winner will also be featured on the House Congressional Art Competition webpage. Second place artwork will be displayed in Congressman Pappas’s D.C. office in the Cannon Building, and third place will be displayed in the Manchester district office.

The deadline for submitting work to be considered for the 2025 Competition is Friday, April 18th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

For a full list of rules and more information about the Congressional Art Competition, click here.