Pappas bill renaming East Derry Post Office for Derry Police Chief heads to President’s desk for signature

Congressman Pappas (L) shakes Chief Garone’s (R) hand at a June 2022 event honoring Garone’s 50 years of service to Derry

WASHINGTON, D.C. -The U.S. Senate on Nov. 19 passed legislation introduced by Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) to designate the East Derry Post Office as the Chief Edward B. Garone Post Office, in honor of the late Chief Edward B. Garone, who served as Chief of Police in Derry for 50 years and as a law enforcement officer in New Hampshire for 58 years. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for signature.

In June, ahead of House passage of this legislation, Pappas spoke on the House floor to share the impact Chief Garone had on his community throughout his career, the importance of honoring his legacy, and to urge his colleagues to support this legislation.

“Chief Edward Garone served his country, state, and community as a Marine, as a police officer in New Hampshire for 58 years, and as Chief of Police in Derry for 50 years,” said Congressman Pappas. “He worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens and the officers he oversaw and to build a better, stronger, safer Derry. The naming of this Post Office is one small way we can continue to honor his legacy of leadership, professionalism, and excellence in service to the community. Today, I’m thinking of his friends, family, and especially his wife, Blanche, and on behalf of my constituents in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, I applaud the passage of this legislation to pay tribute to Chief Garone, a man who embodied the very best of the Granite State. I’m pleased that the Senate has passed this legislation, and I urge President Biden to sign it into law without delay.”

Chief Edward B. Garone was the longest serving full-time Chief of Police in New Hampshire history.

Chief Edward Garone. Image/theiacp.org

From 1961-1964, he served a 3-year tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. He began as a law enforcement officer in 1964 at Lebanon Police Department, and in 1972, he became chief of Derry Police Department. Chief Garone spearheaded the formation of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, the first regional special operations unit in New Hampshire. Throughout his years of service, he was involved with many local organizations, including the Greater Derry Boys and Girls Club, Derry Rotary Club, Derry Veterans Assistance Fund, Vivian Leon Memorial Foundation, Alexander Eastman Foundation, and Seacoast Child Advocacy Center, and received several awards including, New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Award for Career Service in 2015.