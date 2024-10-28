Pappas celebrates multi-partisan coalition of supporters

Chris Pappas on Oct. 28, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) held a press conference in the Millyard on Monday morning to emphasize his support from Granite Staters across the political spectrum.

The event highlighted Pappas’ “People over Party” coalition, a large list of independent and Republican Granite Staters who have endorsed the Congressman’s campaign.

Pappas has long cited his ability to focus on issues rather than controversy as one of his main strengths, being named most bipartisan Democratic member of Congress by the Lugar Center, and the third most bipartisan member of the House overall. He was also named the 14th most effective member of the House by the Center for Effective Lawmaking and was found to be one of the most independent members of Congress by CQ Roll Call.

Three of supporters were on hand at Monday’s event to express their support for Pappas.

The first was Mark Carpenter, CEO of GenTent Safety Canopies in Brentwood. Carpenter remembered the time he first met Pappas when he ran for Executive Council and Carpenter was a selectman to lern more about the topic of portable generator safety.

“You wouldn’t know that (Pappas) was a day away from an important debate. He never asked to address staff, he never asked for a photo op, he was sincerely there to learn about us,” said Carpenter. “(Pappas) carried himself with grace and interest and in that moment I decided to vote for the right person.”

Claire Monier, one of Pappas’ former colleagues in the Manchester Historical Association. Monier served in the Reagan Administration and supported Pappas in 2020 as well.

“Whether he was working on the Executive Council or when he moved on to the Congressional seat, (Pappas) was worked in a bipartisan fashion. He would listen to everyone,” she said.

Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen was also on hand to give his support to Pappas. Kamen expressed his disgust with the Democratic and Republican Parties at large and said that if Pappas’ goal was to just advance the goals of his own party, he would not be here. Instead, Kamen praised Pappas as one of a dying breed of Washington politicians who are rational and can communicate and cooperate with others.

“Every time I’ve discussed issues with Chris, he’s responded with an intelligent approach and he’s tried to help,” said Kamen. “I’m not here to talk about politics. I’m here to say the most critical thing our country needs to start doing quickly is making sure that the folks in Washington know how to communicate, cooperate and disagree respectfully with each other as we get to the best outcome.”

Dean Kamen on Oct. 28, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Pappas thanked the three speakers for their support, invited other non-Democrats to support his campaign, and referenced legislation he has helped get across the finish line such as the CHIPS and Science Act or the PACT Act.

While Pappas implied that he was not interested in launching a movement of sorts based on his ideals of cooperation and bipartisanship, he said that it was the most effective way to work for his constituents, stating that 80 percent of his legislation in the last session of Congress was co-sponsored by Republicans.

“The ability of members of Congress to communicate with each other to build rapport is sometimes a launching pad to pass legislation and I’ve found ways to do that,” he said. “I think it starts on those building blocks of relationships and how we can create the conditions for more success, and I find colleagues every day where we can relate on an issue.”

Pappas also expressed his distaste for the controversies that some elected officials are known for and hopes that voters will reject that attitude this fall.

“For me, it’s about trying to lower the temperature, find ways where we can relate and put the needs of the country first,” he said. “I think that’s what people in New Hampshire and across the country are incredibly hungry for and I think this election will be determinative in terms of whether we can move in that direction or whether we’re going to continue to lurch in a direction of more extremism and chaos.”