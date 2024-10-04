Pappas emphasizes veteran support during Manchester stop

Chris Pappas speaks on Oct. 4, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) joined with several veterans at American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 on Maple Street to emphasize his support of veterans during his time in Congress and the support of veterans he has earned across the Granite State.

A member of the U.S. House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, supporters listed off numerous pieces of legislation helping veterans that Pappas helped bring into law such as the PACT Act, the VA Workforce Investment and Expansion Act, the Guard VA Benefits Act and the Veterans Cost of Living Compensation Act of 2023. It was also noted that Pappas was named as Disabled American Veterans (DAV) House Legislator of the Year for 2023.

“I believe that we have no more sacred obligation than the promise we make to those who have served in uniform and sworn to give everything for this country. I’m deeply honored and humbled to have your support in this campaign, and I’ll continue fighting to ensure every Granite State veteran receives the health care, benefits, and respect they have earned,” said Pappas.

Supporters also indirectly took aim at Republican nominee Russell Prescott’s support of former President Donald Trump and Trump’s frequent disrespect of veterans. Pappas said he was extremely concerned about what he saw during Trump’s recent incident at Arlington National Cemetery and said it was not a place for politics. Retired Air Force Master Sergeant and Sanbornton resident Michael Scism agreed, saying that it angered him to hear about the incident given that some of his colleagues were buried near where the incident took place. Scism also said that while knocking on doors for Pappas and other Democrats, there have been many people who said they are proud to vote for Kamala Harris but almost none openly supporting Trump, even if he believed they were supporting Trump despite their misgivings.

“I want to say to them where is your moral compass,” he said. “If you can’t really say who you are voting for, should you really vote for them?”

Michael Scism on Oct. 4, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Later in the day, Pappas was also endorsed by the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund

“Congressman Pappas has tirelessly advocated for solutions to protect our environment and help our communities. He’s fighting to address the threat of PFAS, combat climate change, and create a cleaner, greener future for our state and our country. He is the kind of leader we need in Washington and the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund is proud to endorse him for Congress,” said Rob Werner, New Hampshire State Director, League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.