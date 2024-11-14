Pappas honors Aldenberg on Congress floor

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) delivered remarks on the U.S. House of Representatives floor honoring retiring Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg’s 30 years of service to his city, state, and country.

In his remarks, Pappas highlighted Chief Aldenberg’s military experience, including deploying overseas to combat terrorism in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, for which he received a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. Pappas also praised Chief Aldenberg’s 27-year law enforcement career, which included four years leading Manchester’s Police Department.

“Throughout his life, Chief Aldenberg has dedicated himself to serving others,” said Pappas. “I join all Granite Staters in thanking Chief Aldenberg for his exceptional leadership and commitment to the people of Manchester and the state of New Hampshire. Congratulations, Chief Aldenberg on a job very well done.”