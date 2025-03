Chris Pappas on Oct. 9, 2024.Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, March 13, the Office of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) in collaboration with the National Passport Center, will host a pop-up passport fair at the Mall of New Hampshire’s J.C. Penney Court.

The event, which will be able to constituents by appointment from noon to 4 p.m., is designed to aid with passport-related issues, including applying for a passport for the first time or renewing a passport.

Anyone interested can sign up here.