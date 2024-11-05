Pappas wins re-election, pledges bi-partisan solutions

Chris Pappas on the night of Nov. 5, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire First Congressional District incumbent Chris Pappas celebrated victory in his race against Republican challenger Russell Prescott, securing a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The announcement that Prescott called Pappas to concede the race was made shortly after 9 p.m., with Pappas adding that he seeks to represent all Granite Staters, regardless of who they voted for.

Pappas’ victory speech focused on a rejection of divisiveness in Washington.

“New Hampshire voters have said today they want leaders in Congress, members of ‘Team Normal’, and most important of all, leaders who are focused on getting stuff done for Americans,” he said.

“Tonight’s victory is an important reality check that people want pragmatism and problem solving in Washington and I intend to apply that New Hampshire common sense to the work in front of us,” he added.

While Pappas thanked his family, supporters and staff, he also told them that there is still work to do on a variety of issues ranging from the restoration of Roe v. Wade and clean energy investment to fixing the country’s immigration system, helping seniors facing retirement costs, college students struggling with debt and helping stem the tide of fentanyl entering the country.

Pappas stated he believes that these tasks and others can be achieved through a balance of standing for principles while also seeking bipartisan solutions.

“The work ahead won’t be easy, but in New Hampshire we don’t shy away from tough fights, we roll up our sleeves, we bring people together, we get the job done, and that’s what I intend to do for all of you,” he said. “I intend to keep listening to you all and continue listening to Granite Staters left, right or center, because the solutions are found somewhere in the middle and they’re not found by playing to the extremes.”