Pardinho Named to Eastern League All-Star Roster

MANCHESTER, NH — On Tuesday, September 24, the Eastern League announced its’ All-Star roster and award winners for the 2024 season. In his first season in Double-A, New Hampshire’s Eric Pardinho received one of two available Eastern League reliever spots, along with Akron’s Andrew Walters (CLE).

A 23-year-old from São Paulo, Brazil, Pardinho is New Hampshire’s first Eastern League All-Star since Santiago Espinal in 2019. Pardinho is New Hampshire’s first pitcher to receive postseason honors since the Eastern League named Kyle Drabek Pitcher of the Year in 2010.

In 21 games from April to mid-June, Pardinho logged 26 2/3 innings across 21 games and held opposing batters to a .149 average with 37 strikeouts. Pardinho boasted a 1.01 ERA and an 0.90 WHIP with 12.47 strikeouts per nine innings.

In his first four outings of the season with New Hampshire, Pardinho allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander Pardinho then began a streak of 17 outings without allowing an earned run, a span that carried him to promotion to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18.

After making MLB’s Top 100 prospects list and sitting as Toronto’s second-best right-handed pitching prospect leading into 2019, Pardinho received Tommy John surgery ahead of the pandemic in 2020 and appeared in two games in the Florida Complex League in 2021. Building back up in 18 outings across the Complex League, Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver in 2022, Pardinho then logged a career-high 56 2/3 innings in 2023. Pardinho finished 2024 with 55 1/3 innings between New Hampshire and Buffalo.

Pardinho finished the 2024 season in Buffalo on a strong note; the right-handed pitcher did not see an earned run in his final 10 outings of 12 total innings with 15 strikeouts and one walk.