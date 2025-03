MANCHESTER, NH – Pastoral Counseling Services is currently accepting nominations for the 2025 Good Samaritan Awards . This year’s Award Celebration will be held at the Derryfield Country Club on October 9.

Please consider nominating a colleague, family member or friend who has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to helping others and making our communities a better place through their efforts.

Please visit our website www.pcs-nh.org to access the nomination form under the GSA 2025 tab.