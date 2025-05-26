Pedals & Pathways: Bikes before Martians, Derry tunnel, race up Mt. Washington, etc.

Navigating New Hampshire’s Urban Paths

“A bicycle is a conduit of otherworldly pleasure.”

— Jody Rosen, writing in TWO WHEELS GOOD, describing an 1899 poster for Cycles Sirius by artist Henri Boulanger

Rosen writes, “These posters date from the turn-of-the-century cycling boom, the brief period prior to the rise of the automobile when the bicycle’s dominion was uncontestable, and when bike manufacturers, facing a glutted marketplace, sought to distinguish their products with eye-popping art nouveau ads.”

Manchester Hit-and-Run on May 20th

An injured pedestrian was found by police lying in the road at the intersection of Hall and Lowell streets last Tuesday. Following an investigation, police believe the man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the intersection.

Police are now seeking help locating a silver Ford Escape seen on security video moving south on Hall Street in Manchester near the time of the suspected hit-and-run.

If you have relevant information, please contact Manchester Traffic Investigator Chris Day at 603-792-5446, email [email protected], or make an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or online at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

Cycling Death in Sanford, Maine

Richard Marks of Sanford, 46, died on May 20 following a collision with a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle on Main Street on May 14. Marks was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from which he subsequently died.

This loss is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by cyclists on New England’s roadways. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine urges local and state officials to take immediate action to enhance the safety of cyclists and pedestrians. This includes investing in dedicated bike lanes, improving road signage, enforcing traffic laws, and promoting public education campaigns to foster a culture of mutual respect among all road users.

For more, read here.

Gimme 3 Feet jersey

If our state refuses to post signs advising drivers of a law, of which most drivers are demonstrably unaware, we can at least look out for our own lives as we cycle throughout the state.

Available now is a jersey advertising the law:

To buy one, visit this URL.

Bicycles Before Martians

Today many of us know H.G. Wells as the author of early science fiction classics The War of the Worlds, The Time Machine, The Island of Doctor Moreau, and The Invisible Man. But over his life he wrote many different kinds of novels, and in 1896, sandwiched in between Moreau and Invisible, he published a short one called The Wheels of Chance. It was a light comic novel about a bicycle journey in southern England in the 1890s, with elements of social and political commentary, and no trace of invading Martians.

This was a period before automobiles had been invented, but engineering and manufacturing had advanced enough to make bicycles readily available. They became quite popular in England, leading to increased geographical mobility. People were able to explore the countryside in a way impossible before. Members of the working classes could hop on their bicycles and encounter members of other social classes, something that had been impossible in Victorian England, and even get to know them.

This short novel is about precisely such an encounter. I am looking forward to reading it. Being over a century old, the book is no longer under copyright, so it is available for free on the Project Gutenberg website. Beware, the language is somewhat archaic.

Still Ongoing: Tour de New Hampshire

Some rides remain in the Bike-­Walk Alliance of NH’s series of scenic rides throughout the state called the Tour de New Hampshire. The original schedule still has a few remaining, while a few more were delayed by rain, so are still to come.

These rides are distributed around the state, are guided, and all levels of experience are welcome. Rides are generally on flat surfaces, 15-20 miles long, with numerous stops, and are at a leisurely speed. Rides are free, but registration is required. You can register at this link.

For updated schedule information, just send a query using the forms on that web page.

Update on Derry Tunnel

A federal judge has said he will give a decision in June regarding the Derry Rail Trail tunnel that once was planned to pass under Folsom Road.

The original plan included the tunnel, while the state updated that plan last year to replace the tunnel with a longer route requiring users to travel up and down a steep hill on either side of Folsom Road and then cross that six-lane highway after pressing a “beg button” to request that traffic stop in all six lanes to allow them to cross.

The revised plan was estimated to save $770,000 from a $112 million project, or less than 1% of total costs.

The judge has reviewed over 29,000 pages of records related to plans and construction. He has stated that nothing in those records supports the state’s claim that their new plan was equivalent to the original. He didn’t even find evidence that such a comparative analysis was done.

The judge said one possible outcome is that, should he find problems with the revamped plan, state and federal agencies would have an opportunity to revise that plan and resubmit it.

But they would only have about 6-8 weeks to do that without causing delays. The judge has promised a decision in late June. NHDOT attorneys have said construction delays would occur if an approved plan is not ready by mid-August.

Paying close attention is the New Hampshire Rail Trail Coalition (NHRTC), who sincerely hopes that the judge will direct NHDOT to construct the tunnel option, as they themselves proposed as recently as 2022.

At this point, it seems that a delay is almost inevitable. Any legal change or appeal would take time in the courts. Any engineering changes to plans would most likely take months. “However, for a project that will impact road and trail users for decades, a delay of a few months to achieve a better solution would be worthwhile,” said Dave Topham of the NHRTC.

This project is funded by a Federal grant and state toll credits.

Bicycle Hillclimb up Mt. Washington

Surely only an insane person would try the hillclimb described at this link. What’s even more unbelievable is that this year will be the 52nd Annual occurrence of this event, often rated as one of the best cycling events in New England and one of the best cycling hill climbs in America.

Organizers bill the event as the hardest hill climb in the world. Whether that’s strictly true or not, it’s still a beast of a climb at 7.6 miles and +4,500 feet of elevation gain. The average course gradient is 12%, with 18% and 22% extended sections at the top. This is not just a race; it’s a journey of grit, determination, and camaraderie.

Some readers may not know the history of the Auto Road, built by hand over 150 years ago. The road offers visitors a chance to glimpse the stark natural beauty on display above the tree line. Starting in 1973, cyclists from all over the world have accepted the challenge of climbing this road. Most of the time the road is strictly off-limits to bicycles, so this is a fairly rare opportunity. Even on race day, descents by bicycle are forbidden.

The Hillclimb begins at the bottom of the Auto Road and finishes at the summit of the mountain, where there will be aid stations, toilets, water, and first aid. Riders are advised to have warmer clothing in a support driver’s car, ready at the top. (A similar plan is advised for all summer hikers; it’s definitely cooler and windier as you climb.) Also advised: extra food, water, and energy drinks.

A friend knows someone who once finished this climb among the top 3 finishers. He said many riders vomit once or more before they reach the top. What an enchanting little detail!

While this event is technically a race, it is also open to anyone who believes they can do the climb. There is a backup date should the event be canceled due to weather (a very real possibility on Mt. Washington). Capacity is 635 riders, so be sure to sign up before all those slots are gone!

About a month before the event, a practice ride is available to 150 riders, providing an untimed ascent of the mountain, and a chance to preview the experience without spectators or ceremonies. A support driver & vehicle are still required as descending by bike is still forbidden.

Best Buddies Challenge

Coming to Hyannis Port on Saturday, May 31 is the Best Buddies Challenge, a fund-raising event to benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be rides of 100, 55, or 20 miles in length for cyclists of all abilities.

Celebrity pro cyclist Mark Cavendish will make an appearance. Recently retired from pro cycling, Cavendish currently holds the record for the most stage wins in Tour de France history.

There will also be a 5K run/walk at Craigville Beach. And finally, the day will finish with a lobster clambake, open bar, and private concert. Past musical guests include The Black Eyed Peas, Joan Jett, the B-52’s, Kool and the Gang, The Beach Boys, & 50 Cent.

Note: The author is a member of the board of the Bike Walk Alliance of New Hampshire, but the views expressed in this article are his own.