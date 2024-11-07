Pedals & Pathways: Manchester City Marathon, Queen City Bike Open House

Navigating Manchester’s Urban Paths

Hello Manchester! Let’s talk about getting around our city via non-motorized means. One item is time-sensitive so we’ll be brief!

In this edition, let’s talk about ….

the Manchester City Marathon

a public Open House at Queen City Bicycle Collective

Manchester City Marathon

This will happen Sunday starting at 8:50 a.m., so watch for street closures. Map below.

Date:

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Starting Times:

8:50 am – Start Time for Marathon, Half-Marathon, Relay Race

9:05 am – Start Time for Manchester City

With a starting line in downtown Manchester on Elm St at Veterans Park, this race will take you through the Millyard, the North End, and into the city’s West Side, crossing the Merrimack via the Goffstown Rail Trail, finally finishing back at Veterans Park again.

For full details, click here.

Parking:

There is ample city parking in downtown Manchester. (City meters are free on Sundays.)

Aid Stations:

– The Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 5K will all have aid stations along the course.

– Available at the Aid Stations will be water, Gatorade, and portable restrooms, and trash containers.

– The stations at Riverwalk Way, Dorrs Pond Parking Lot and the Rail Trail U-Turn will also have energy packets and bananas.

Post Race Refreshments:

– Dasani water, Powerade, and Stonyfield Yogurt will be available in the post-race area.

– The Bond Brewing & BBQ food truck will also be present with other food for sale.

– Beer will also be available.

Millennium Running is proud to have Swim With A Mission as the official charity of the CMC Manchester City Marathon.

Since their formation in 2017, Swim With A Mission has donated over $8 million to honor and support local, regional and national veteran support organizations that provide critical services to our Veterans. These include supporting Veteran organizations that provide housing, take care of our homeless, support day-to-day services, provide service and support K-9s, scholarships, jobs, create equine immersion programs and support art programs. Please explore www.swam.org to get more details about how you can get involved with us and our mission.

The funds raised through the CMC Manchester City Marathon will further SWAMs efforts to reduce veteran suicide in New Hampshire.

Map:

Open House at Queen City Bicycle Collective

The public is invited to an Open House at Queen City Bike Collective on Wednesday, Dec 4th from 3-6 PM.

Come and:

• learn more about what we do at QC Bike, or

• share what you love best about your community bike shop!

We want to hear from you!

Queen City Bicycle Collective is located at:

35 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Also, reserve your 2025 QC Bike calendar!

Reserve your calendar here

Come down and pick it up, or enter your address and we can mail it to you.

And remember, Tuesday December 3rd is Giving Tuesday!

DONATE to QC Bike Collective

Please consider an end-of-year donation, or even better, a recurring monthly donation! These help QC Bike keep our community riding safely and affordably. Thank you!

Reminder:

We will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday & Friday, November 28th & 29th.

We will reopen on Saturday, November 30th.

See the orange bike symbol below…

Stay safe and have fun out there!