Pedals & Pathways: Streets for kids or for cars, winter biking preparedness, and more

Streets: Safe for Kids vs. Safe for Cars

I am compelled to call your attention to a wonderful short video detailing how one neighborhood in Montreal decided, consciously and explicitly, to remove some street space from automotive use and, instead, use it for a creative and safe play area for neighborhood kids.

Before

After

Lest you discard this idea as another example of crazy French Canadians, I urge you to give it a watch — it’s only 9 minutes long. I suspect that before the end you’ll be jealous of this great neighborhood space these families have. Maybe it will even suggest some creative uses for currently paved-over spaces here in Manchester.

Aerial view

Former Montreal city councilor Stephanie Watt explains the changes

Watch the video above.

The Curious Case of the Missing Bike Repair Station

Manchester is blessed to have several public bike repair stations in various spots around our city, including one outside City Hall. These stations make quality tools available to anyone, including some riders who might not have such tools easily available.

Recently, when walking by City Hall, I noticed the repair station was gone. Curious, I used the city’s awesome software tool SEE-CLICK-FIX to ask about it. Very quickly the Chief of Street Operations (James Ramos) replied that it was removed and will not return.

When I asked some follow-up questions on See-Click-Fix, James directed me to the Mayor’s office.

Then I emailed Carole Alfano, Communications Director of the Mayor’s Office. I identified myself as an avid cyclist and occasional columnist for the InkLink, and asked some questions, shown below:

… several follow-up questions, which I hope you can help answer:

• why was it removed?

• why won’t it return?

• why and how was this decision made?

• was there any opportunity for public input?

• if there was no public input, why not?

Thank you.

>>> Below is Carole’s response:

Good morning Jeff,

The bike station at City Hall was located in a difficult place and had to be taken out. That’s because we’ve had three recent construction projects block off that area and visitors looking to register their cars now line up at the middle door to City Hall complex instead of the one on the far left which puts them in the path of where the bike station was formerly located.

Here are the remaining stations:

West side Arena

Livingston Park

Pulaski Park

Bronstein Park

S Manchester Rail Trail

JFK Arena

West High School

Open House at the Queen City Bike Collective

All are invited. We want to hear from you!

Map below…

Queen City Bicycle Collective is located at: 35 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Reminder:

We will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday & Friday, November 28th & 29th

We will reopen on Saturday, November 30th.

PLEASE SHARE this information with your family, friends & colleagues!

Queen City Bike Volunteer Opportunities

Are you looking for some fun and rewarding volunteer activity? The Queen City Bike Collective is looking for community members who want to get involved! Come by our open house, see what we’re about, and see what interests you.

Our opportunities include:

In-shop work

adopt-a-fix-it station

advocacy

event support

All are impactful ways to support the collective. Tell us what you’re interested in and what motivates you!

The Queen City Bicycle Collective also has an Advocacy Committee focused on making Manchester a more bike friendly city. The committee currently meets on the third Monday of each month, at 5:30 PM, at our 37 Elm Street location. All interested community members are encouraged to come.

Finally, you can always help the Collective by donations of cash, check, bicycles, or bike parts.

Donate funds here.

Learn how to donate your bike or parts here.

Winter Biking Preparedness

I’m sure many of you think riding a bike in winter is insane. But let me ask you: is walking outdoors in winter insane? Of course not. You dress right and it works. Biking is the same. I have friends that bike almost any day of the year. And it really can be quite rewarding to return energized from a ride that previously you would have avoided — to expand the things you’re capable of. And you’re never too old for that!

Some Manchester winter biking tips here. More from REI here. A good video below:

Don’t Forget the Winter Parking Ban!

See here for latest details.

December 1 to April 15 – Overnight Winter Parking, Odd / Even

The City of Manchester’s overnight winter on-street, odd/even parking ban goes into effect on the morning of December 1st at 1 a.m., and will run through April 15th. Where parking is normally allowed on a street, the Overnight Winter Parking Ban permits vehicles to be parked only on the odd numbered side of a street on odd numbered calendar months, and only on the even numbered side of a street on even numbered calendar months beginning after 1 a.m. and until 6 a.m. This means you should park on the even side of the street during the month of December, and in January you will park on the odd side of the street, etc. If parking is presently allowed on only one side of the street during the day, then parking will be permitted on that side of the street every night. No overnight parking is permitted on the circular portion of dead-end cul-de-sacs. You may be fined for Overnight Winter Parking Violations per City Ordinances, including Chapter 71. These parking allowances are prohibited if a Snow Emergency has been declared.

More info here.

