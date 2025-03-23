Peridot boutique: Bringing a fresh, fashion-forward perspective to Hanover Street

MANCHESTER, NH – In the heart of Manchester’s shape-shifting downtown, Peridot boutique has quickly made a name for itself as the go-to spot for women seeking stylish, carefully-curated fashion.

Owned and operated by longtime friends Danielle Golburgh and Melissa Baker, Peridot is more than just a clothing store—it’s a reflection of their combined expertise, a passion project born from years of experience in fashion and retail, and a response to a growing demand for unique, high-quality apparel in the city.

Melissa Baker, left, and Danielle Golburgh, right, bring their fashion and business sensibilities to Hanover Street’s Peridot boutique. Photo/Carol Robidoux

A Friendship Turned Fashion Partnership

Golburgh and Baker’s journey to opening Peridot is as unique as their store’s offerings. The two met in New York City, where Golburgh, a Manchester native, worked as a hairstylist and Baker, a native New Yorker, was her client. Both football fans —Golburgh, among the Patriots faithful while Baker, a die-hard Bills supporter—were able to put aside their NFL rivalries and focus on their mutual love for style and fashion.

Baker’s background is in corporate retail—including 12 years at Saks Fifth Avenue and six years at Century 21 Department Stores — and she had long harbored dreams of opening her own boutique. Golburgh, a West High School grad, had explored a path in fashion design before pivoting to hairstyling. When she decided to move back to New Hampshire, she saw an opportunity: the city had grown, but it lacked a vibrant retail presence downtown. The timing was right, and after years of envisioning the possibility, they made it a reality.

Jewelry by local designer Nicole Washington (who happens to be Danielle Golburgh’s sister) is featured at the shop, showcasing her colorful beach glass-vibe designs. Photo/Carol Robidoux

An array of sunglasses by DIFF charitable eyewear. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Danielle Golburgh, left, and Melissa Baker, turned their friendship into a business partnership. Photo/Carol Robidoux

The Birth of Peridot

The boutique’s name, pronounced “Peri-doe,” is derived from the French pronunciation of the August birthstone. While neither of the owners was born in August, the stone’s meaning—symbolizing happiness and new beginnings—resonated with them as they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey.

Since opening in the summer of 2024, Peridot is catching on and filling a long-standing gap in Manchester’s retail scene, offering stylish pieces that balance trendiness with wearability. The store specializes in curated selections from small, independent designers, including Mable, Flying Tomato and Promesa USA, to name a few, many of whom operate out of fashion-forward locales like Los Angeles and New York.

On a recent Thursday, their Hanover Street business neighbors Jen McLaren, of Dew Collective flower shop and Katie Lovell, of The Palace Theatre, stopped in to say hello – and see what’s new.

McLaren, who will soon be celebrating her first anniversary as a downtown shop owner, says the addition of Peridot to the city’s bustling arts and retail block has been a welcome one.

“The quality of the clothing brings an elevated and sophisticated style to Manchester and the surrounding area,” McLaren says.

Lovell, with one eye on the “new arrivals” rack, says she concurs.

“I couldn’t agree more. Having them right next to us at the Palace Theater has just been the best thing to happen to Hanover Street,” Lovell says. “If I’m running a work event, I have meetings, and now I have to go out or I have to meet a client, I know I’ll come into Peridot and I’ll tell them what I need and they’ll style me, get me what I need, and it’s quick – and the quality is amazing,” she says. And I’ve never been more fashionable in my life because of Peridot.”

Jen McLaren, left, of Dew Collective, and Katie Lovell, of The Palace Theatres, are regulars at Peridot boutique. Photo/Carol Robidoux

These Peter + June earrings are among several accessory brands featured at Peridot.

Seasonal jackets by Mable are cute and cozy, says Danielle Golburgh

Accessorizing made easy at Peridot. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Style with a Purpose

Baker and Golburgh bring a strategic approach to their inventory, ensuring that Peridot carries clothing that suits their typical fashionista customer—fashion-forward yet practical pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night. Current trends like boho chic, moto jackets, flowy tops, and buttery yellow hues are carefully selected to offer customers both variety and timeless appeal.

“One of the things we love most is helping customers find pieces they never expected to love,” says Baker. “People often walk in unsure, but leave with something that makes them feel incredible.”

A Community-Centered Approach

Plants by Terracotta Room, a boutique plant shop on Elm Street – were an inspiration to Peridot owners Melissa Baker and Danielle Golburgh. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Danielle Golburgh says sets like this Embroidered Button-Up by Mable are trending. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Yes, there are sale racks!

Peridot isn’t just about selling clothes—it’s about creating an experience, like after hours in-shop occasions to browse, making shopping a social and enjoyable outing. Peridot’s location, with its large windows overlooking the city’s most Instagram-worthy mural, has also made it a favorite selfie spot.

Golburgh and Baker actively collaborate with other local businesses and organizations. They’ve been involved in Manchester’s first Fashion Week and are planning a collaborative photo shoot featuring local customers modeling seasonal outfits for different occasions, from weddings to baby showers.

Plants adorn the walls which came from their nearby downtown neighbors Terracotta Room. Baker says shop owners Nicole Rocha and Alexis Clarke were absolutely an inspiration.

“When I saw their shop I was like, okay people clearly want different trend-forward places to shop,” Baker says.

And they are looking for a local artist to add a mural or art installation to their space.

Melissa Baker and Danielle Golburgh feel they have landed in the right place at the right time. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Looking Ahead

As Peridot continues to establish itself, its owners are focused on growing their presence—both locally and online. With a robust e-commerce platform, the boutique has attracted shoppers from across the country, allowing them to expand their customer base beyond their Manchester bricks-and-mortar.

Ultimately, Peridot is about more than just fashion—it’s about helping women feel confident, stylish, and ready to embrace every occasion. Whether shopping for a standout piece or simply looking for fashion inspiration, visitors to Peridot are sure to find something special.

As Danielle puts it, “You don’t need a reason to dress up—you are the occasion.”

Visit Peridot Boutique:

📍 Located in the heart of downtown, 18 Hanover St., Manchester, NH

🌐 Shop online at shopperidot.com

📅 Find them on Facebook and look for special events, including Sip & Shop Saturdays.

Hours: Tues.- Wed 11a.m. -5 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 11a.m.-6 p.m.