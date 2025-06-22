‘Phish phrenzy’ as downtown explodes with fans seeking food, fellowship and festivities

Sidewalks were buzzing, restaurants were brimming and Phish fans were euphoric during the three-day music festival weekend in Manchester. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Phish’s three-day run at the SNHU Arena Friday kicked off their world tour and transformed downtown Manchester into a bustling hub of activity.

Restaurants, bars, and businesses were overflowing with an estimated 20,000 fans who converged on the city, many also enjoying the vibrant “Shakedown Street” where vendors offered clothing, collectibles, and food.

The economic impact of the event was significant, with hotels and parking garages selling out and millions of dollars flowing into the local economy over the weekend.

Fans traveled from across the country, with many coming from as far as California, New Mexico, Colorado, New York, and New Jersey. Some dedicated attendees told us they had seen over 200 Phish shows and were in Manchester for all three nights.

Many concertgoers who had attended Phish’s first visit to the city – a one-day show in Manchester in 2010 – noted the positive changes since then, and praised the city’s organization of this larger, multi-day event.

The Manchester Police Department reported a fun, enthusiastic, and problem-free crowd both inside and outside the arena throughout the weekend.

Saturday a few dozen volunteers for the WaterWheel Foundation spent several hours donating their time to the NH Food Bank Production Garden in Manchester, which provides fresh produce to families in need.

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings

Shirts, hats, you name it, it was available from a vendor. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

The city closed off a section of Elm Street for the tents and vendors for a walkable Phish experience for fans. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Sunday is will be the third of the three-day Phish festival at the SNHU Arena. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Below: Official Phish Video of the opening night set at the SNHU Arena.