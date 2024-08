MANCHESTER, NH – The 2024 American Legion’Regional Baseball tournament just wrapped up yesterday with Hudson, Mass. putting the cherry atop its undefeated run with a 15-9 championship game victory over Cumberland, RI to earn a trip to the American Legion World Series.

Hudson, Mass. Post 100 4 survived the Queen City guantlet to earn the Northeast Regional Championship Sunday. Stacy Harrison photo

