Pint-Sized Pub: Something small, new and wonderful brewing at Bert’s Beer & Wine

BREWERY SCENE

by Jeff Rogers

MANCHESTER, NH – From outside Bert’s Beer & Wine things look much the same, except for a few new signs and a sandwich board along Hooksett Road. But inside, things are dramatically different.

Brian Dobson purchased Bert’s two years ago. Work on the Pub was underway when I visited in April. In June the pub opened. I spoke to customers Friday who gave it an unconditional thumbs up. Along with my wife, I finally visited Saturday, July 6th. My thumbs are also way up, as are my wife’s.

The Space

Brian has taken approximately half of his space and converted it to a small bar with a few tables and a small kitchen. The results are great. Many strands of golden filament lighting overhead are a welcome respite from fluorescent lighting. He has a table of games for those who would like a little distraction as they imbibe.

And don’t worry, the retail half of his operation is still there.

When we seated ourselves at the four-seat bar, another couple was already there talking animatedly with bartender Jim and owner Brian. The man was drinking a very dark beer which he said had been recommended to him by Jim (or was it Brian?) and was very good.

I asked if they serve flights to which Brian replied “Yes,” so my wife and I began looking over the beer list & composing our flights of four 5-ounce tasters.

The Food

The pub’s kitchen is limited, but the pretzel we ordered was warm, soft, and delicious. The pretzels are supplied by Seacoast Pretzels in Wolfeboro.

The Beer

My wife ordered:

Shown below from left to right…

I ordered:

Also shown below from left to right…

All were very good. Specific notes follow.

Wicked Pulpy Particles by Kettlehead Brewing

Because of the title, my wife was hoping for something that actually had pulp in it, or at the very least, some texture. (We’ve encountered this before in some fruited beers and it’s often been very good.) Much to her chagrin it was actually a fairly clear beer. But once she got past her expectation she found it to be a good IPA.

Dreams of a Sinner by Branch & Blade Brewing

I found this to be a very good IPA, with a hint of cattiness.

Milieu by The Drowned Lands Brewing

A very good belgian tripel, very clean mouth feel.

Dusk Till Dawn by Granite Roots

This delicious & creative dark stout (nearly black) was what my bar neighbor had been enjoying when we arrived. With a very pleasant mouthfeel, medium heaviness, and great flavor of peanuts & chocolate, this was a winner. Luckily they had some cans in stock so I was able to bring home a four-pack.

(This beer reminded me that I am about due for another viewing of Robert Rodriguez’ 28 year old classic “From Dusk till Dawn,” with George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino in an acting role. How did that movie get so old?)

The Motion of Everything by Branch & Blade Brewing

This was the highlight of our flights for both of us. Over the last few months I’ve encountered several beers from Branch & Blade Brewing in Keene, and it seems they’re always very creative and very good. I am clearly going to have to visit them at some point. But thankfully, in the meantime, I’ve got places like Bert’s.

This fruited sour at 6% ABV was unbelievably delicious, with more than enough sweetness to counterbalance the sourness. The menu’s claim that this beer’s flavor would remind you of a raspberry coconut pastry is quite accurate. We may have discovered the best beer for breakfast! But with my sweet tooth I could happily drink it anytime.

I would have brought some home, but they had sold their last can a few days earlier, so now only had it on tap. Ce la vie!

Growlers

Due to NH liquor laws they are not able to sell nor fill growlers. My understanding is that growler filling is restricted to vendors who actually brew beer, and cannot legally be done by resellers. So until Bert’s starts brewing, we’ll have to live with pours from the tap, or cans & bottles to take home.

Just the Facts

Bert’s is located at:

545 Hooksett Road

Manchester, NH

Telephone: (603) 413-5992

Website | Pint Sized Pub website | Untappd | Facebook

Live Music July 26 – Locally Crafted Original Open Mic at Pint Sized Pub with Alli Beaudry. Sign-ups, 5:30 p.m.; music at 6 p.m. Songwriters of all ages welcome, family friendly pub.

Bert’s Bottle Shop Hours:

Mon, Tue: 12pm – 8pm

Wed, Thu: 10am-8pm

Fri, Sat: 12pm-9pm

Sun: 10am-6pm

Bert’s Pint Sized Pub Hours: