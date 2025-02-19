Pioneers finish strong, surge past Jaguars, 54-45

Trinity’s Shawn O’Neil is surrounded by Windham defenders in the second half of the Pioneers’ 64-45 win, Tuesday night. Bill Gilman photo.

Sophomore guard Colin Charbeneau hit six 3-pointers, helping Trinity High pull away from Windham, 54-45, Tuesday night.

Charbeneau overcame early foul trouble to finish with a game-high 19 points for the Pioneers.

Trinity squandered a 12-point lead in the third quarter and found itself trailing, 43-42 with just over two minutes left in the game. But the Pioneers regrouped and closed the game with a 15-2 run to improve to 12-4 on the year. THS has now won four straight.

Windham, which came into the game saw it’s five-game win streak come to an end.