Pizza Madness Update: Crown Tavern takes big lead after first weekend of 2025 Finals

After the first few days of the 2025 Pizza Madness Tournament Finals, Crown Tavern has taken a commanding lead (see below).

Can they hold the lead or will Pizza Man come back? That’s up to you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link. Ballots can be found here.

Just remember your vote may be discarded if you don’t add your name or a unique reason for why you voted because each contestant may only have 50 nameless or non-unique reasoned votes.

Polls will close at midnight on Thursday, April 10.

And here are some comments given by some of the voters so far.

A few Pizza Man voters…..

“Best pizza, best subs, best bartenders, and wait staff” – Joe Gosselin The guy with the white hair

“My family loves this place” – Karen Graham

“I love the Pizza Man, it is so good that I order it every Sunday for myself at work! It’s my ‘Pizza Sundays'” – Megan Lurvey

“Sarah and staff are number 1!” – Ken Roberge

“Because I’ve actually tried Pizza Man, but I’ve never tried Crown Tavern” – Eric Gaumond

Crown Tavern bar. Promotional photo

A few Crown Tavern voters…..

“Love the pep n honey at the bar” -Andrew Shaka

“The Crown has the freshest, highest quality, and best tasting pizza I’ve ever had. Their vegan cheese is the only one I’ve had that tastes like real cheese.” – Mark Ives

“The crown is my favorite restaurant and best pizza in town” – Jalen Fitzgerald

“Consistency and flavor” – Melanie Riendeau

“They take a more creative approach with their dough” – Joe Jackson