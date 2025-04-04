Pizza Man and Crown Tavern will vie for the 2025 Pizza Madness Championship

We are down to just two contestants left in the 2025 Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament: Crown Tavern and Pizza Man.

These two competitors faced off in last year’s tournament, with Pizza Man upsetting Crown Tavern, 150-64. Eventually Pizza Man would go on to win the title: can they repeat or will the trophy be heading to Hanover Street this year?

That’s up to you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link. Ballots can be found here.

Just remember your vote may be discarded if you don’t add your name or a unique reason for why you voted because each contestant may only have 50 nameless or non-unique reasoned votes.

Here are the final results from the Final Four.

First Semi-Final

North Region Champion Crown Tavern (95 votes: 164 overall votes, 69 of which were disqualified)

South Region Champion 900 Degrees (48 votes: 60 overall votes, 12 of which were disqualified)

Second Semi-Final

East Champion Pizza Man (334 votes, 475 overall votes, 141 of which were disqualified)