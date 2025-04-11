Pizza Man is your 2025 Pizza Madness Champion

Tim Gosselin preparing a Pizza Man pizza after their first Pizza Tournament win in 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

It’s official: Pizza Man has repeated as the Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament Champion, defeating Crown Tavern for the honor.

Crown Tavern had more overall votes than Pizza Man in the final round, earning 318 to Pizza Man’s 271. However, as we’ve said repeatedly over the course of the tournament, each contestant is allowed to have 50 “provisional” votes and any provisional votes after that are thrown out. The provisional votes are those with a reason that is duplicate to another voter’s reason for voting for a pizza place or a vote that is cast anonymously.

Crown Tavern had 109 provisional votes, subtracting 59 votes from their total tally and giving them a final score of 259. Pizza Man had 41 provisional votes. You can see each of the votes on this spreadsheet

Congratulations to Pizza Man and thank you to everyone that voted, we’ll be back in 2026 to see if Pizza Man can make it a three-peat.