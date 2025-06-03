Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass program means teens can workout for free through Aug. 31

NEW HAMPSHIRE – Planet Fitness announces the return of its annual High School Summer Pass™ program. Celebrating its fifth year, the initiative invites high school teens ages 14 – 19¹ to go all in on the gym this summer to fuel their passions by working out for free at any of its 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Teens can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register for the program with club access beginning Sunday, June 1 through Sunday, August 31. Find the club nearest you here.

Since launching the program in 2019, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness, and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.2 Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program has helped millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities.

Sign up now at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass or at any Planet Fitness club. Teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

To better understand what today’s teens are experiencing—and how to support them—Planet Fitness conducted a nationwide study,3 revealing the following key insights:

Mental Health is a Major Concern: 66 percent of parents are concerned about their teen's well-being and stress levels and 72 percent of parents believe that consistent exercise can improve their teen's mental wellness. Unfortunately, around three in five teens report their stress and anxiety are not improving and getting worse as they get older.

Working Out is a Solution: Encouragingly, 90 percent of teens say exercise helps them feel happy, with 88 percent noting improved mood after exercise.

Exercise is More Than Physical Health: Teens believe physical activity helps deal with emotional ups and downs of being a teenager, 93 percent agree that regular exercise is beneficial when handling challenges.

Screen Time is Consuming: 81 percent of teens acknowledge that social media and video games take up a significant portion of their day. In fact, nearly four in five teens report that avoiding social media is helpful.

Summer Brings a Fitness Slump: 50 percent of teens report that their fitness levels tend to decline when school is out for summer break.

“At Planet Fitness, we offer a high value experience to both our members and High School Summer Pass participants in a welcoming, Judgement Free environment where everyone can get a great workout,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. “With free access to our clubs throughout the summer, we’re providing teens with the tools they need to develop healthy fitness habits that can last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming teens this summer to experience the mental and physical health benefits of exercise in the Judgement Free Zone®.”

To promote the 2025 High School Summer Pass program, Planet Fitness has teamed up with U.S. gymnast and 2-Time Olympic Medalist Stephen Nedoroscik who knows not only of the importance of a fitness routine, but the positive impact both physically and mentally that exercise has on overall wellness from a young age.

“Fitness and training have always been a huge part of my life – not just for competing, but for who I am as a person,” said Stephen Nedoroscik, U.S. gymnast and 2-Time Olympic Medalist. “Staying at the top of my game, especially on the pommel horse, takes a ton of focus, discipline, and consistency. I’ve been lucky to train in places and with people that make me feel supported – and that positive environment makes all the difference. That’s why I am excited to team up with Planet Fitness this summer to support their annual High School Summer Pass program. Giving teens free access to a place to move, feel confident, and chase their goals is powerful. It’s a chance for young people to discover their strength, inside and out.”

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to:

Planet Fitness’ complete range of strength equipment, including new plate-loaded machines, best-in-class cardio equipment, stretching space and more

Free fitness training from certified fitness trainers 4

Teen-specific workout plans designed to build strength safely and effectively

The free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises

A welcoming, non-intimidating community environment

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free summer membership at any of the more than 2,700 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

1 Teenagers ages 14 – 19 can visit any Planet Fitness location in the United States and Canada. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other locations. Teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, must sign-up with a parent or guardian in-club or online at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass. Once the parent or guardian waiver is signed for teens under 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction, teens can work out alone. Students who are already 18 or the age of majority in the applicable jurisdiction do not need a parent or guardian to be present during the sign-up process.

2Ten million teen participants since 2019, $10 per month, three-month program

3 Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,000 parents of teens ages 14-19 and their respective teens, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

4 Locations are independently owned and operated; please check your local club for details.