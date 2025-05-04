Planning Board hears subdivision request of formerly public surplus property



Above: Property located on Erie Street (Tax Map 455, Lot 10) and Boynton Street (Tax Map 658, Lot32A), a subdivision application for a lot line adjustment between the two above-noted lots where parcel A of 7,467 s.f. is subtracted from Tax Map 455 Lot 10 and added to Tax Map 658 Lot 32A, and Parcel B of 5,278 s.f. is subtracted from Tax Map 658 Lot 32A and added to Tax Map 455 Lot 10, leaving Tax Map 455 Lot 10 with 17,439 s.f. and Tax Map 658 Lot 32A with 12,769 s.f., in an R1-B Zoning District.

MANCHESTER, NH – Residents living near a piece of property sold by the city last year gathered at the May 1st Manchester Planning Board meeting to voice their concerns about the subdivision request placed for that property.

The property, a piece of land without an address adjacent to Boynton Street and Erie Street, was purchased by Todd Boyer at the auction. Boyer and Keach-Nordstrom Associates architect Matt Peterson told the board that they seek to create two new parcels along the Erie Street part of the property and leave the northern part of the property near Boynton Street undeveloped. The Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a variance from the city’s zoning ordinance regarding minimum buildable lot area in March.

Opposition to the subdivision request was primarily focused along concerns relating to neighborhood drainage and the role this property played in preventing stormwater flooding events in nearby properties, with one neighbor indicating that the property was seized by eminent domain in 1962 for that exact purpose. Alderman Bill Barry, who represents the area on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, described the Erie Street neighborhood as “a bowl” and voiced the concerns of several neighbors who could not attend the meeting.

Slide from the May 1 Planning Board meeting showing the Erie Street neighborhood from above. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

There were also several neighbors in attendance who spoke out against the proposal, such as Katrina Lacerte of 71 Erie St. Lacerte said that there is already water issues in her basement due to erosion and said that the construction of single-family homes on the subdivided property would not do enough to put a dent in the city’s housing crisis to justify the damage that it would give to neighboring properties.

“I should be super glad that the value of my property is going up, but as a dumb person living in New Hampshire who never felt that I would own a home here, it makes me really sad for all of friends and the next generation,” she said. “We talk about wanting to keep young people in the city: this will not do that.”

Lynn Davis of 86 Erie St. echoed those sentiments.

“I understand there is a shortage of housing in Manchester, but it’s not fair to squeeze existing property owners, that’s not right,” said Davis.

There were also concerns that homes built on Boyer’s land would not fit into the neighborhood and instead be marketed to home buyers looking for luxury properties, comparable to a new home built nearby on Salem Street.

Peterson and Boyer said that they were willing to give an easement to the city regarding sewer and stormwater infrastructure and that they would not remove trees from the northern and most steep part of the property near Boynton Street, as erosion problems impacting the neighbors would also harm the new homes on Boyer’s land.

Regarding the homes fitting into the neighborhood and avoiding a repeat of concerns over the recently constructed Salem Street home, Boyer said that if the property was subdivided into two buildable lots and the untouched northern portion of the land that would be left untouched for erosion control, he would build a home for his daughter on one lot and probably for his nephew on the other lot. He said his daughter was returning home from the Air Force and recently obtained a job with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the nephew was a nurse at a local hospital.

“It is my desire for these homes to fit into the neighborhood,” said Boyer.

Todd Boyer on May 1, 2025. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Peterson and Boyer also said that they had talked to neighbors about their plans, although some in opposition to the subdivision request disputed this claim. Manchester Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh said that it would be important for the applicant team to reconnect with the neighbors.

No action was taken, with a decision expected at the board’s business meeting later this month.