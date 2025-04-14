Planning for the Future: Why you need advance directives

Elliot Health System is here to support you and your loved ones. We encourage you to take an active role in your healthcare planning now and in the future. One of the most important ways to do this is by creating advance directives.

What are advance directives?

Advance directives are legal documents that allow you to communicate your medical care preferences if you cannot make decisions for yourself. They help ensure your wishes are respected and guide your loved ones and healthcare providers.

There are two main types of advance directives:

Living will: This document outlines the medical treatments you would or would not want if you become terminally ill or permanently unconscious. It can include instructions about life-sustaining treatments, such as ventilators or feeding tubes.

This document outlines the medical treatments you would or would not want if you become terminally ill or permanently unconscious. It can include instructions about life-sustaining treatments, such as ventilators or feeding tubes. Durable power of attorney for healthcare (DPOAH): This document names a trusted person who can make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you cannot do so. Your healthcare agent follows your expressed wishes or makes decisions based on what they believe you would want. Medical providers (MD, DO, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner) have the ability to activate and deactivate your DPOAH. It does not take effect while you are deemed competent to make your own decisions.

Additionally, Elliot Health System offers the option to designate a patient authorized liaison (PAL). This person can take limited actions on your behalf, such as scheduling appointments, checking test results, and requesting medication refills. A PAL may also serve as your DPOAH. A PAL form is available at our medical offices.

Why are advance directives important?

Advance directives provide several key benefits:

Ensuring your wishes are honored: They help make sure your healthcare choices align with your values and beliefs.

They help make sure your healthcare choices align with your values and beliefs. Reducing stress for loved ones: Clear instructions ease the burden on family members who might otherwise have to make difficult decisions.

Clear instructions ease the burden on family members who might otherwise have to make difficult decisions. Facilitating communication: They encourage discussions about your healthcare priorities with loved ones and medical providers.

They encourage discussions about your healthcare priorities with loved ones and medical providers. Providing empowerment and control: You take an active role in your medical care, even in unexpected situations.

How to get started

If you would like to create advance directives, follow these steps:

Reflect on your wishes: Consider your values, beliefs, and what matters most to you regarding medical care. Talk to your loved ones: Share your preferences with family members so they understand your choices. Consult with a healthcare professional: Your provider can offer guidance and answer any questions. Complete the documents: You can fill out state-specific forms without an attorney at no cost. These forms must be witnessed by one of the following: notary, two individuals who are not named in the document, or signed by a Justice of the Peace. Share copies with your family and healthcare provider. Add documents to your medical record: Upload your forms to your Elliot Health System medical record using MyChart. Log in or sign up at MyChart.SolutionHealth.org. You can also bring printed copies to your appointments.

For more information and access to the necessary documents, visit the Foundation for Healthy Communities at healthynh.org.

By preparing advance directives, you take control of your healthcare future and provide peace of mind to those who care about you. Elliot Health System is here to help you through the process.

Elliot Health System is a non-profit organization firmly rooted in our community, serving the healthcare needs of patients since 1890. More at ElliotHospital.org.

