Plymouth State University among first in U.S. to offer 3-year bachelor’s degrees

Plymouth State University

Program designed to enhance access for students to earn their degrees and start their careers sooner and with less student debt

PLYMOUTH, NH – Plymouth State University is one of the first four-year institutions in the United States to pilot an accredited, in-person 96-credit bachelor’s degree program. The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) recently approved PSU’s proposal to offer applied bachelor’s degrees in specific programs where students earn 96 credits in three years, rather than 120 credits over four years.

This shortened time horizon will offer flexibility for students and accelerate the pipeline for high-demand roles in the market. The programs also offer students the ability to seamlessly extend to a four-year, 120-credit program if they elect to.

“PSU is an established innovator in higher education, known for its Cluster Learning Model, which brings together students from different disciplines to become problem solvers in the multidisciplinary, applied, team-based environment of today’s employers,” said PSU President Donald L. Birx, Ph.D. “We are also among the first in the region to adopt bridge programs and direct admissions, and to participate in transfer agreements that reduce barriers to access higher education. It is therefore fitting that PSU is one of the first in the nation to offer a three-year applied bachelor’s degree for these professional programs.”

The three-year program, which will launch in fall 2025, will be available for Applied Bachelor’s Degrees in Business Administration, Cybersecurity, Outdoor Adventure Leadership, Police Studies and Robotics. The curriculum will include an appropriate mix of credits in the major, general education and electives, and will often be paired with experiential learning and internship opportunities with regional partners.

A three-year program promises to cut costs for students and reduce the time it takes for them to enter lucrative and purposeful careers with less student debt. While it is available to all students, this is particularly critical for first-generation students and students of varying economic means, who traditionally make up a significant percentage of PSU’s student body. It also benefits regional employers who are eager to fill positions in business, cybersecurity, law enforcement, manufacturing and other sectors.

The programs will be regularly assessed by PSU and NECHE. Performance data will be evaluated by gathering immediate student feedback via surveys and check-ins, as well as by analyzing retention, persistence and graduation rates.

PSU is a leader in providing greater access to higher education opportunities. This fall, the university launched its first RN to BSN bridge program, open to nurses registered to work anywhere in the country; it is participating in the New England Board of Higher Education Transfer Guarantee to simplify the process of transferring from a New Hampshire community college, and also extends a generous transfer policy to anyone who has an associate degree from anywhere in the U.S.; and the university is also offering Common App admissions and Niche Direct Admissions, which grants real-time acceptance for qualifying high school seniors.