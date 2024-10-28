Police Chief Aldenberg to resign, effective Nov. 29

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, foreground, Assistant Chief Steve Mangone, left, and Det. Capt. Sean Leighton, right, during a Jan. 3, 2022 news conference regarding the search for Harmony Montgomery. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has tendered his resignation, effective Nov. 29 .2024.

Aldenberg joined Manchester Police Department in 2003. Prior to that he served with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts and the Goffstown Police Department.

During his tenure in Manchester, Aldenberg has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, K9 officer, and as an investigator within the Detective Unit. Following his promotion to sergeant in 2013, he was assigned as a patrol supervisor and later served as the director of the Training Unit. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and has been a member of the SWAT Team since 2011.

He was sworn in as Chief in October of 2020.

In his letter of resignation to the Board of Mayor and Alderman he thanked those who had guided his career and rise through the ranks, and the decision to resign was based on his sense that it was time to “spend his life in ways that are more personally important” to himself and his family.

“Please remember that the officers and staff of the Manchester Police Department who serve you do so with dedication and courage. It’s easy to point out flaws from the outside, but true progress happens when we all engage in solutions together. Never forget that a law enforcement officer will lay down his/her life in a moment’s notice so that others don’t’ have to, and to me there is no more profound commitment,” Aldenberg wrote in his letter of resignation [see the full letter below.]

He also encouraged the city to continue to invest in mental health and overall wellness for city employees, and to focus on retention, which he believes to be “the number one priority.”

“The Mental Health and Wellness Program that is currently in place at the Manchester Police Department serves as the standard bearer across New Hampshire. Collectively we have a responsibility to ensure that this program remains at the forefront as I know that it is making a difference for our employees and their families. The retention of our employees must be the number one priority. They have invested in Manchester and we share a collective responsibility to respect their commitment through competitive wages, safe workplace conditions, and a strong investment in their overall well-being,” Aldenberg wrote.

Not long after being named chief Aldenberg oversaw the Harmony Montgomery case, which resulted in the conviction of Adam Montgomery for the murder of his 5-year-old daughter. That case drew international attention and started as a “missing person” case under unique and emotionally trying circumstances for all involved.

More recently Aldenberg has weathered public scrutiny over an internal investigation into practices followed by some officers in dealing with the city’s homeless population, and an incident involving Aldenberg’s use of work email to communicate with fellow officers about a place of business after an employee spoke up during a public meeting. That employee was fired from his job at a coffee shop. The Board of Aldermen made a unanimous vote of confidence in Aldenberg following that incident.