Police, family seek information on East Rochester teenager missing since Friday night

Cacidy MOwry

ROCHESTER, NH — Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who has run away from home.

Cacidy Mowry, 15, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at his home in East Rochester. His family has not received any contact from him since and his whereabouts are unknown.

Cacidy is about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 inches height, with red hair and freckles. He was last seen wearing dark gym shorts, a graphic tee, black sneakers and a backpack.

The last known contact anyone had with Cacidy is at midnight following his disappearance. A ring camera took an image of him approaching a home in the East Rochester area and then turning around and leaving. It was posted to the Ring Neighborhood app by the owner Saturday morning.

Ring camera image of Cacidy Mowry on July 26.

The family contacted the police within 30 minutes of his running away, after conducting their own search for him. They have continued to search for him and done extensive outreach to the community.

His family is extremely worried about him and want him home safe.

If anyone has information about his location or has seen him or had contact with him since his disappearance, please call the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7127.

The family is asking anyone who can to share the poster below.