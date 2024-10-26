Police investigate stabbing after victim found at Victory Park

Police officers investigating a stabbing Saturday after responding to Victory Park for a man with a knife wound. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police, Fire and AMR ambulance responded to the area of Victory Park at about 2 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a male victim with a stab wound.

Medical personnel and firefighters treated a man at the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

Police found a trail of blood which spread almost a city block and led them to the Victory Parking Garage where they believe is the location that the stabbing occurred.

Manchester Police were using a K9 to track in the area and searching for a suspect.

Chestnut Street was closed down to protect evidence and a large portion of the park is surrounded by crime scene tape. Parts of the parking garage are also taped off.