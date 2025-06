138 Orange St. Google Maps

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 25, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 138 Orange St.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

All individuals involved have been identified, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains active.