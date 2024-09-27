Police make 235 vehicle stops, 23 arrests during joint ‘enforcement day’ initiative with sheriff’s department

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 24, 2024, Manchester Police in conjunction with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint enforcement day.

Officers and deputies saturated downtown Manchester and other areas of the city looking for driving violations, various criminal offenses as well as people with outstanding warrants. This was essentially a “no tolerance” initiative, and resulted in more than 200 motor vehicle stops and nearly 2 dozen arrests.

Motor Vehicle Stops – 235

Summons – 59

Arrests – 23

The people arrested are as follows:

Nicholas Brochu, 42 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail

Sarah Roehl, 37 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail

Ashton Bell, 32 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail

Daniel Paul, 58 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail

Ocatvio Sanabria, 47 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail

Jeremy Durden, 32 of Manchester – Possession w/ Intent to Distribute, Falsifying Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail

Vickie Pelletier, 39 of Manchester – EBW

Stanley Kuligowski, 54 of Manchester – EBW

Jenny Kuligowski, 48 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County

Taunya Belser, 31 of Manchester – Possession of Controlled Drug/ Falsifying Physical Evidence

Crystal Downie, 40 of Manchester – Stalking & Violation of Bail (DV)

Jessie Carter, 29 of Hillsborough– EBW/Henniker Police Dept. Warrant – Possession of Controlled Drug

Matthew Milne, 44 of Manchester – Possession of Controlled Drug, Violation of Bail

Cory Raymond, 33 of Manchester – Possession of Controlled

Thalia Totton, 20 of Manchester – EBW

Kenneth Harzmovitch, 39 of Manchester– EBW

Melissa Trillo, 44 of Manchester – EBW

Abby Mackenzie, 39 of Weare – Suspension of Registrations

Breanna Raymond, 29 of Manchester – Warrant Hudson PD

Nicole Miner, 38 of Manchester – EBW

Kenneth Blankenship, 42 of Manchester – EBW & Loitering/Prowling

William Schoof, 36 of Manchester– Driving After Suspension 2nd

Brian Zverina, 47 of Manchester -EBW

Police said the majority of those arrested do not have permanent addresses. Many were already out on bail and failed to appear in court for scheduled hearings.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Their assistance is invaluable. We hope these operations send a strong message that local law enforcement has no tolerance for criminal behavior,” police said in a news release detailing the arrests.