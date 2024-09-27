Police make 235 vehicle stops, 23 arrests during joint ‘enforcement day’ initiative with sheriff’s department

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 24, 2024, Manchester Police in conjunction with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint enforcement day.
Officers and deputies saturated downtown Manchester and other areas of the city looking for driving violations, various criminal offenses as well as people with outstanding warrants. This was essentially a “no tolerance” initiative, and resulted in more than 200 motor vehicle stops and nearly 2 dozen arrests.
- Motor Vehicle Stops – 235
- Summons – 59
- Arrests – 23
The people arrested are as follows:
- Nicholas Brochu, 42 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail
- Sarah Roehl, 37 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail
- Ashton Bell, 32 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail
- Daniel Paul, 58 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail
- Ocatvio Sanabria, 47 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail
- Jeremy Durden, 32 of Manchester – Possession w/ Intent to Distribute, Falsifying Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Warrant out of Hillsborough County, No Bail
- Vickie Pelletier, 39 of Manchester – EBW
- Stanley Kuligowski, 54 of Manchester – EBW
- Jenny Kuligowski, 48 of Manchester – Warrant out of Hillsborough County
- Taunya Belser, 31 of Manchester – Possession of Controlled Drug/ Falsifying Physical Evidence
- Crystal Downie, 40 of Manchester – Stalking & Violation of Bail (DV)
- Jessie Carter, 29 of Hillsborough– EBW/Henniker Police Dept. Warrant – Possession of Controlled Drug
- Matthew Milne, 44 of Manchester – Possession of Controlled Drug, Violation of Bail
- Cory Raymond, 33 of Manchester – Possession of Controlled
- Thalia Totton, 20 of Manchester – EBW
- Kenneth Harzmovitch, 39 of Manchester– EBW
- Melissa Trillo, 44 of Manchester – EBW
- Abby Mackenzie, 39 of Weare – Suspension of Registrations
- Breanna Raymond, 29 of Manchester – Warrant Hudson PD
- Nicole Miner, 38 of Manchester – EBW
- Kenneth Blankenship, 42 of Manchester – EBW & Loitering/Prowling
- William Schoof, 36 of Manchester– Driving After Suspension 2nd
- Brian Zverina, 47 of Manchester -EBW
Police said the majority of those arrested do not have permanent addresses. Many were already out on bail and failed to appear in court for scheduled hearings.
“We are grateful for the collaboration with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Their assistance is invaluable. We hope these operations send a strong message that local law enforcement has no tolerance for criminal behavior,” police said in a news release detailing the arrests.