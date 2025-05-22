    Police make arrest in May Wilson Street shooting, suspect charged with attempted murder

    Byline:
    ,
    ,

     MANCHESTER, NH – Ayden Bonella, 19, of  Manchester was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a May 2 shooting incident.

    Bonella/MPD

    According to a police narrative of the incident, on May 2, 2025, at approximately 1 a.m., a ShotSpotter aler — an acoustic gunshot detection system used by the city — was triggered in the area of 429 Wilson Street. As officers responded, dispatch received a separate 911 call reporting that a person had been shot. 

    Upon arrival, police located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began administering life-saving aid. 

    A witness told police she had been outside with the victim when they overheard a man and woman  arguing. After she asked them to quiet down, the man began shouting profanities at her. When the victim  stepped in to intervene, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at close range. The witness  said she and the victim did not know the man. 

    The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

    Through their investigation, detectives identified Bonella as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with attempted murder. Bonella later  turned himself in at Manchester Police headquarters and was held on preventative detention pending a court hearing.

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 