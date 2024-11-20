Police release images from Parkside Convenience burglaries, seek the public’s help

Surveillance images.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating recent burglaries at the Parkside Convenience Store located at 675 Hooksett Road.

On November 7, 2024, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police responded to the store and spoke with the owner. On arrival officers noticed damage to two windows and a door. Surveillance video captured a male enter the store around 1:30 a.m. Cash, cigarettes, and scratch tickets were determined missing.

On November 11, 2024, police again responded to the store. This time the board that had been covering the previously damaged window was on the ground. In this incident, surveillance video captured someone prying the board off the window around 2 a.m. The person then enters the store and puts cash and cigarettes in a bag. In the second burglary the suspect is wearing a hood and his face is obscured.

Police believe the two burglaries are connected. Anyone with information about these crimes should call Detective James Pittman at 603-792- 5551.