Police say man was sleeping under tractor-trailer behind Bedford supermarket before fatal accident

Bedford police detectives behind the Hannaford supermarket in Bedford on June 11, 2025. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD, NH — Bedford Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident that happened early Wednesday morning, June 11, at approximately 5:42 a.m. That’s when Bedford Police responded to 7 Kilton Road, behind Hannaford, for a report of an individual who appeared to have been run over by a tractor-trailer.

The 62-year-old man, believed to be homeless, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified and located, and is cooperating with police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man appeared to have been sleeping under the tractor-trailer that was parked at the loading dock prior the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as part of the investigation, which remains under investigation by the Bedford Police Department and New Hampshire State Police.