Police seek suspect after man with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

MANCHESTER, NH – A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday at a Maple Street grocery store and is in serious but stable condition at Elliot Hospital, as police search for the suspect.

According to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg the shooting took place at about 9:45 a.m. at El Parcero Market, 326 Maple St. Aldenberg said a “good quality” video was captured inside the store and they know who they are looking for.

“Two or three employees were in the store who witnessed the shooting,” Aldenberg said.

Police responded to the market and, almost simultaneously, were notified that a man with a serious gunshot wound showed up at the emergency room.

Manchester Poliice outside El Parcero Market 326 Maple St. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

“We started to piece things together which brought us back to this location,” Aldenberg said, referring to the market. “This was not a random act of violence.”

He said it appears the two men were known to one another and that they had a “confrontation” inside the market prior to the shooting. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing, who fled on foot.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You
can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

