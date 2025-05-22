Police seek help finding vehicle involved in May 20 hit-and-run that left man injured and unconscious

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are asking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle – possibly a silver SUV – that left a man unconscious and injured on Tuesday.

According to a police narrative, on May 20, 2025, at approximately 11:55 a.m., Manchester Police responded to a report of an unconscious man lying in the roadway at the intersection of Hall and Lowell streets. The 20-year-old man was found bleeding from the head. It was initially unclear whether his injuries were the result of a fall or a motor vehicle crash.

Following further investigation, it is now believed that he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the intersection.

Surveillance footage from the area captured a silver 2013–2016 Ford Escape traveling southbound on Hall Street shortly before the victim was discovered. At this time, it is not known whether this vehicle was directly involved in the incident.

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in gathering any information related to this crash or in identifying the silver Ford Escape seen in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Chris Day at (603) 792-5446 or via email at [email protected] . Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624- 4040 or online at www.manchestercrimeline.org.