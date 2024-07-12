Police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old

Byline:
,

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

At approximately 2 p.m. on July 12 Gracie Silver left the Cedar Street area with her 2-year-old daughter.  The child has since been located and reunited with relatives.  

Gracie’s location is still unknown and there is concern for her safety.

She is described as a white female with red hair pulled into a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a teal colored T-shirt,  black leggings, and pink glitter socks. She is believed to be on foot. 

Anyone with information about Silver’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668- 8711.  

Other Posts To Check Out:

Sparse crowd at Mayor’s Ward 12 Town Hall FTC wants to hear from New Hampshire renters about junk fees, fraud Investigation underway after man shot by police, roads closed in area of Bridge and Beech streets New principal selected at McLaughlin Middle School MCC partners with Worcester Polytechnic Institute to support affordable ‘Transfer Pathway’ RCBM wants to buy part of Derryfield Park

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 