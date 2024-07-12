Police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

At approximately 2 p.m. on July 12 Gracie Silver left the Cedar Street area with her 2-year-old daughter. The child has since been located and reunited with relatives.

Gracie’s location is still unknown and there is concern for her safety.

She is described as a white female with red hair pulled into a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a teal colored T-shirt, black leggings, and pink glitter socks. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Silver’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668- 8711.