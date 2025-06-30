Police seek woman who injured victim in attempted ‘strong arm’ robbery on Market Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a woman accused of injuring a man during an attempted robbery Monday morning.

On June 30, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 20 Market St. for a reported strong-armed robbery.

Through the investigation police learned that someone had attempted to rob an elderly man who was walking in the area. During the encounter the would-be robber shoved the man, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening

injuries.

The suspect is described as a white female, in her 40s, with dark blond hair, wearing a blue shirt and shorts and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.