    Police seek woman who injured victim in attempted ‘strong arm’ robbery on Market Street

    MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a woman accused of injuring a man during an attempted robbery Monday morning.

    On June 30, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 20 Market St. for a reported strong-armed robbery.

    Through the investigation police learned that someone had attempted to rob an elderly man who was walking in the area. During the encounter the would-be robber shoved the man, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening
    injuries.

    The suspect is described as a white female, in her 40s, with dark blond hair, wearing a blue shirt and shorts and carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

