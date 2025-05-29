Portmouth’s Annual ‘Fill the Hall’ food drive set for June 21 at The Music Hall

Portsmouth Weekend of Love Organizing Committee is made up of staff from Gather, The Music Hall, NH Outright, The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth and local hunger relief advocates. Photo/Barbara MacLeod

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The Portsmouth summer food drive -“Fill The Hall” – run by Gather, the innovative, anti-hunger nonprofit organization, along with The Music Hall, will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Music Hall and organizers are urging the public to participate.

“The need is greater than ever. We have seen more families experiencing hunger and we’re hopeful that the Seacoast community will step up to help our neighbors. Last year Gather distributed fresh, healthy groceries to 125,000 people, an increase of 50% over the last two years. We need to make our largest food drive a big success to address the increased need,” says Gather Executive Director Anne Hayes.

Fill the Hall is part of Portsmouth Weekend of Love on June 20-22, 2025 – a collaboration between NH Outright (formerly Seacoast Outright), The Music Hall and Gather. Denise Wheeler, a co-founder of Fill the Hall says, “We’re thrilled to formalize our partnership. Portsmouth is The City of the Open Door, and that door leads to both acceptance and support. Whether you’re donating a bag of groceries, marching in the Pride parade Saturday afternoon, or showing up in support, Portsmouth Weekend of Love is a celebration of what makes this city special – a fierce commitment to caring for one another.”

Donations can be dropped off at The Music Hall located at 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH on June 21 from 9am-1pm. On the top of the wish list are items like: snacks, peanut butter, juice boxes, canned tuna, rice, cereal, oatmeal, pancake mix, tomato sauce, soup, personal care items, diapers and wipes. Monetary donations enable Gather to purchase fresh veggies, milk, fruit, and other perishable items. Monetary donations can be made online at www.gather.org.

The Portsmouth Weekend of Love Schedule includes:

Fill The Hall, Saturday, June 21 from 9am-1pm at The Music Hall

Portsmouth Pride Celebration – Pride March starts at 1pm – followed by festivities at Strawbery Banke Museum. All are welcome.

Drag Brunch at The Music Hall Lounge – Sunday, June 22 from 10am-12pm hosted by Raya Sunshine. Tickets are $25 and can be found at www.NHOutright.org

It was eleven years ago that Fill The Hall was founded: an effort by community activists Denise Wheeler, Scott McKee, and Monte Bohanan. The first “Fill the Hall” was a resounding success and it has expanded every year since. A decade ago, Rob Gibbons volunteered at Fill the Hall. The experience led him to get involved in Gather and he’s now the Gather Board Chair. Says Gibbons, “Fill The Hall is the epitome of a community coming together to make a difference. Each year, I am amazed at the outpouring of good will. It’s an honor to be involved.” Gibbons says Fill the Hall benefits Gather’s “Meals 4 Kids” program which operates during school vacations when children do not have access to free school meals. According to Gibbons, Gather’s goal is to bridge these gaps and ensure that children have consistent access to nutritious food through the summer months. This year’s lead sponsor is Green & Co. Real Estate.

The Music Hall’s Executive Director, Tina Sawtelle, says, “We want to make it convenient for anyone who wants to help improve the lives of struggling families. Simply drive up to The Music Hall entrance and drop off bags of food on Saturday, June 21st between 9am and 1pm. The team of volunteers will unload the donations, making it easy. There’s a fun, spirited feel throughout the day. Hopefully people will then take part in the afternoon Pride festivities at Strawbery Banke Museum.”

Gather will also be hosting their gala fundraising event on Tuesday, June 10th at 6pm at Strawbery Banke Museum. The event will mark the official kickoff of a campaign to build Gather’s new home that will be much larger, accommodating more warehouse space, a larger pantry market, and a commercial kitchen located at 124 Heritage Avenue in Portsmouth. Tickets can be purchased at www.gather.org

About Gather Gather has addressed regional hunger needs since 1816. The nonprofit organization, located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, offers innovative programs that build food security in welcoming and dignified ways. As one of the largest food access organizations in NH, Gather serves residents across 119 NH and southern Maine towns. In addition to its food pantry market, Gather runs many mobile markets that distribute fresh food within the Greater Seacoast region each week. Gather’s food repurposing initiatives resulted in the creation of nearly 90,000 nutritious, prepared meals and a corresponding reduction in food waste. Gather has a long legacy of fiscal responsibility with a four-star rating on Charity Navigator. Ninety percent of its revenues are spent on direct program expenses, with 40-50 volunteers helping out daily. Gather was recently named Nonprofit of the Year by Business NH Magazine. For more information, visit www.GatherNH.org.