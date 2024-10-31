Pre-election guidance: Hotlines, electioneering and what not to wear

CONCORD, NH Pre-General Election Guidance to New Hampshire Election Officials, a 10 page primer for voters, was released Thursday by the Attorney General’s Office Election Law Unit along with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office ahead of the General Election to be conducted on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 (see below.)

The Attorney General’s Office will be operating its Election Day Hotline from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Voters and election officials with concerns or questions should call1-866-868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03).  Anyone reporting a medical or safety emergency should dial 911.

In the event an Election Day Hotline caller receives voicemail, the caller should leave a message. Attorneys in the office will address each message received. Inquiries and complaints may also be submitted via email at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.

Additionally, a team of attorneys, investigators, and staff from the Department of Justice and Department of Safety will be deployed to all polling locations across the state. They will be available to assist local election officials and respond to issues that may arise.

