President Joe Biden travels to NH, a history-making moment

Presidential aircraft Air Force One is about to touch down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. This flight will most likely be the last trip to New Hampshire as President for Joe Biden. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – The sight of Air Force One in the skies over NH is not rare. During our first-in-the-nation primaries multiple Presidents have landed at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for campaign stops and public events.

Today was different. Air Force One delivered President Joe Biden to New Hampshire for possibly the last time during his presidency. After January, the next time the highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft with the tail code 2900 lands in NH it will carry a different President. The next time Joe Biden travels here he will be a former President.

Today we turned a page in New Hampshire’s history as we are about to turn the page in our nation’s history.

President Joe Biden departs Air Force One at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT). He was greeted on the runway by New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democratic leaders. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Under nearly perfect weather conditions for a fall day in New England, the jet touched down with little fanfare. Scattered around the tarmac were security folks and a few Air National Guardsmen. The Presidential motorcade was lined up along with a string of vans to carry the press pool.

New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and democratic leaders were on hand to greet the President. Senators Shaheen and Hassan, Congressmen Pappas and Kuster, former Governor John Lynch, and Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais were among the dignitaries and friends on hand to welcome President Biden.

The President briskly descended the stairs and quickly moved to greet and embrace the gathered group. It was a reunion of old friends and comrades full of smiles and quick one-on-one exchanges with the President. In typical fashion, Biden doted on Governor Lynch’s granddaughter as much as the VIPs.

President Joe Biden with Senator Maggie Hassan’s hand on his shoulder greeted Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congressman Chris Pappas on the runway next to Air Force One. This visit is most likely Bidens’s last trip to the Granite State as President. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

The President was in town on business. They proceeded to an event in Concord with Senator Bernie Sanders, D-VT, to remind NH about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on cutting health care costs. They addressed the Republican agenda that includes repealing the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act and the impact on healthcare costs for seniors.

After a few minutes on the runway, the group of press dispersed to the vans. The President with Lynch and the congressional delegation loaded into the armored limos and the motorcade rolled along the runway and out the airport exit. The moment had passed.

One chapter ends and another begins.