Pride in the West Side: Changing the narrative of Manchester’s schools

MANCHESTER, NH – Every time I tell someone I graduated from West High School in Manchester, I hear, “I’m sorry.”

Recently, while visiting family in North Carolina, I struck up a conversation with a parent at my nephew’s baseball game. To our surprise, we discovered we were both from Manchester! We reminisced about our favorite restaurants, the parks where we hung out as kids, and eventually, where we went to school. He told me he was a Memorial High School alumnus, and when I mentioned I graduated from West High School, he said, “I’m sorry.”

But there is nothing to be sorry about. West High School is where I found my community. It’s where I made lifelong friends, gave back to Manchester through Key Club and National Honor Society, and formed connections with nonprofits I still work with today. It’s where I experienced a rich tapestry of cultures and had educators who helped me understand who I was and who still cheer for my success to this day.

Let me share three stories that might change how you view West High School.

First, my husband, originally from Massachusetts, moved to New Hampshire after studying at Boston University. While at BU, he substitute-taught at West High School when he wasn’t attending class or TA’ing. He often told me, “I wish this had been my high school. The students are amazing, and there’s such a mix of cultures and perspectives.” Hearing this filled me with pride for West, and for once, I wasn’t met with an “I’m sorry.” I was reminded of bake sales to fundraise for clubs, of marketing class Empanada Days at the school store, and of students sharing stories of their experiences from places like Bosnia, Nepal, and the Dominican Republic. I was lucky to attend West and be immersed in such diversity.

Before attending West, I had never taken an art class. Although I’d drawn in my free time and grew up in a creative family, art at West opened a whole new world for me. The art department introduced me to different mediums, artists, and techniques, and allowed me to visit museums in New York City, Boston, Portland, and beyond. These experiences inspired me to study art in college, where I eventually earned my Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Science was never my favorite subject. But at West, I had a science teacher who changed my outlook. She’s since retired, but I still remember her catchphrase: “It’s all good.” During my senior year, I was often absent from her class due to my involvement in clubs, the arts, and senior activities. I’d stay after school to catch up on tests and assignments, feeling frustrated with how difficult science was for me. One day, she said, “Lauren, you’re an artist. It’s all good.” At that moment, I felt truly understood.

These stories represent what West High School really is—not the assumptions people have.

We have the power to change the narrative about our schools and our city. It’s time to put an end to the division.

Now is the perfect moment to unite around a cause: the West High School football team. The team has been named a finalist for T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest. As a finalist, they’ve already won $25,000, but with our help, they could win the grand prize of $2 million.

We can support the West Blue Knights by casting a vote on their Instagram account (@mwhsfootball) by liking the reel they posted before November 12, 2024.

Just as I found my reason to keep going in the art room, these athletes have found theirs on the football field. It’s time for us, as a community, to come together and support them.

We may each have pride in our individual schools, but more importantly, we are Manchester.

Lauren Boisvert is Community Communications Coordinator for Manchester Proud.