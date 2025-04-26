Project Happy: New app connects high school students with volunteer opportunities

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District has partnered with Project Happy to help high school students find volunteering opportunities in the city and surrounding area.

The Project Happy mobile app connects students with a highly curated database of teen-appropriate volunteering opportunities in Manchester and surrounding communities. Volunteering undoubtedly makes an impact on the community, but the benefits for students are also very real. In connecting students with volunteer opportunities, Project Happy aims to:

Improve Teen Mental Wellness

Help Build a Service Mindset

Encourage Career Exploration

The Project Happy app also helps students track their community service hours by creating a verified resume of each student’s volunteer work that can be downloaded and emailed or printed to secure high school credit or leverage for college applications.

You can download the Project Happy app in the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

You can read more about Project Happy on its website: https://www.projecthappy.world.